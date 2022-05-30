India

LIVE News Updates: No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins

No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins: Nepal media. (PTI)

NH Web Desk

30 May 2022, 11:50 AM

Punjab Cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been postponed

Punjab Cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been postponed, following the incident of killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa yesterday. (ANI)

30 May 2022, 11:39 AM

30 May 2022, 11:00 AM

Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site of Tara Air plane in Nepal

Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site of Tara Air plane in Nepal: Nepal media. (PTI)


30 May 2022, 9:48 AM

Sidhu Moose Wala killing | FIR registered against unknown persons

Sidhu Moose Wala killing | FIR registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa. (ANI)

30 May 2022, 9:48 AM

Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station

Punjab | Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station.

He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, yesterday. (ANI)


30 May 2022, 9:48 AM

Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar

Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)

30 May 2022, 9:48 AM

Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade

Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade, currently at 55,697; Nifty trading at 16,578. (ANI)


30 May 2022, 9:48 AM

India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today

India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases stand at 17,698. (ANI)

30 May 2022, 9:03 AM

"Bodies of passengers are beyond recognition" in Nepal plane crash

Nepal plane crash | A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air.

“Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says. (ANI)


30 May 2022, 8:08 AM

Wreckage of missing Nepal plane found

Wreckage of missing Nepal plane found: army. (AFP)

