LIVE News Updates: No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins
No survivors found at Tara Air plane crash site, collection of dead bodies begins: Nepal media. (PTI)
Punjab Cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been postponed
Punjab Cabinet meeting scheduled for today has been postponed, following the incident of killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa yesterday. (ANI)
Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site of Tara Air plane in Nepal
Rescuers pull out 14 bodies from crash site of Tara Air plane in Nepal: Nepal media. (PTI)
Sidhu Moose Wala killing | FIR registered against unknown persons
Sidhu Moose Wala killing | FIR registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, 341 of Indian Penal Code and sections 25 & 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 Mansa Police Station, District Mansa. (ANI)
Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station
Punjab | Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle is being inspected by Police at Mansa Police Station.
He was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district, yesterday. (ANI)
Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar
Rupee surges 11 paise to 77.47 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade
Sensex surges over 800 points in early trade, currently at 55,697; Nifty trading at 16,578. (ANI)
India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today
India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases stand at 17,698. (ANI)
"Bodies of passengers are beyond recognition" in Nepal plane crash
Nepal plane crash | A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air.
“Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says. (ANI)
Wreckage of missing Nepal plane found
Wreckage of missing Nepal plane found: army. (AFP)
