LIVE News Updates: Govt approves NINL sale to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr
The government on Monday said it has approved sale of loss-making Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for Rs 12,100 crore.
Govt approves NINL sale to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr
The government on Monday said it has approved sale of loss-making Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for Rs 12,100 crore.
"Move High Court:" Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against OTT release of 'Why I killed Gandhi'
"Move High Court:" Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against OTT release of 'Why I killed Gandhi'
Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 pc
Economic Survey pegs GDP growth in 2021-22 at 9.2 pc; economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level
Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow, 1st February 2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha.
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court orders transfer of Thanjavur student death case to CBI.
Bullet Train: SC sets aside Delhi HC order to consider infra firm's bid for depot construction
Bar and Bench reported that the Supreme Court has set aside Delhi High Court's order to consider infra firm's bid for depot construction of the bullet train.
Small-scale farmers play significant role in country's development: President Kovind
ANI reported that in his address to both the Houses of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Our small-scale farmers have a significant role in the country's development; my govt has always prioritised 80% small-scale farmers. As part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, over 11 crore families of farmers benefitted."
Pegasus: TMC MP Saugata Roy writes to Lok sabha Speaker to bring Privilege Motion against Govt
ANI reported that TMC MP Saugata Roy wrote to Lok sabha Speaker Om Birla for bringing Privilege Motion against the Union Government "for misleading the House on the issue of Pegasus Spyware."
President Kovind addresses both Houses of Parliament
As the Budget Sesssion begins, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the Houses of Parliament. News agency ANI quoted him as saying, "I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence."
He added, "Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country."
Also taking note of the Covid situation in the country, President Kovind said, "Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers. India's capability in fight against Covid was evident in the vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses."
PM Modi commences address before Budget Session
News agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying, "In this Session too, discussions, issues of discussions & open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly." He added, "This session instills confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program and Made in India vaccines." The PM requested MPs to make the session fruitful, in the hope of providing better opportunities and taking the country to newer economic heights.
Govt said that Opposition wasn't allowing Parliament to function, but now the truth about Pegasus is out: Kharge
News agency ANI quoted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying, "We'd been saying from the beginning, Monsoon Session was affected due to this [Pegasus]. The ruling party had said that the Opposition isn't allowing Parliament to function. But the truth has come out. We'll raise this issue, the Opposition has to agree on how to take it forward."
Sensex surges 724.1 points, Nifty up by 216.35 points
ANI reported that the Sensex surged 724.1 points and is currently at 57,924.33. Nifty went up by 216.35 points and is currently at 17,318.30.
Lt Gen CP Mohanty lays a wreath at the National War Memorial
ANI reported that Lt Gen CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi on his superannuation.
India reported 2,09,918 new Covid cases, 959 deaths and 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India reported 2,09,918 new Covid cases, 959 deaths and 2,62,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 18,31,268 (4.43%) and the daily positivity rate to 15.77%, while the total vaccinations stand at 1,66,03,96,227.
EC to hold review meeting on ban of physical rallies today
ANI reported that the Election Commission of India will hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies and roadshows today. CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary today. ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
LA Rams beat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to reach Super Bowl
AFP reported that LA Rams beat San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to reach the Super Bowl.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines