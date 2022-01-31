LIVE News Updates: Govt approves NINL sale to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr

As the Budget Sesssion begins, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both the Houses of Parliament. News agency ANI quoted him as saying, "I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence."

He added, "Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country."

Also taking note of the Covid situation in the country, President Kovind said, "Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers. India's capability in fight against Covid was evident in the vaccination program. In less than a year, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today, we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses."