LIVE News Updates: GOI to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, says Amit Shah
Government of India decides to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
GOI to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur
Government of India decides to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to ensure proper MGNREGA budget allocation
Congress workers protest in Bhopal over rising fuel prices
Madhya Pradesh | Congress workers protest in Bhopal over rising fuel prices. Party leader and former CM Kamal Nath also joined the protest.
Liquor is available but not milk or ration. Liquor is becoming cheaper and milk is getting more expensive: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal
IMD urges people to avoid sun exposure as much possible, labour, power, fire depts alerted
IMD rules for avoiding sun exposure as much as possible. Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments have been alerted: IMD on heatwave alert for Northwest, Central & West India
ICC Women's WC: England beat South Africa by 137 runs in the semi-final
ICC Women's WC: Defending champions England beat South Africa by 137 runs in the semi-final to set up a final clash with Australia
If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message, says Kejriwal
After his house was attacked and vandalised yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told PTI, "If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message. Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country."
SC cancels AIQ NEET PG Mop-Up Counselling 2021-22 to resolve anomalies over 146 seats
ANI reported that the Supreme Court cancelled the All India Quota NEET Mop-Up Counselling for Post Graduates for 2021-22 session, to resolve anomalies over 146 seats. The Apex Court directed to hold a special round of counselling for the 146 seats.
Kyiv sends 45 buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol where Moscow announced ceasefire
AFP reported that Kyiv sent 45 buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol where Moscow has announced a ceasefire.
With nil active cases, Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free'
With nil active cases, Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free', says senior Health official, reports PTI.
UP-based qawwali singer booked for making provocative remarks against India, Modi-Shah
PTI reported that UP-based qawwali singer Nawaz Sharif has been booked for making provocative remarks against India, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah during a musical event in MP's Rewa, says police.
ED detains advocate Satish Uke following a raid at his residence in Nagpur
ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate detained advocate Satish Uke following a raid at his residence in Nagpur. He had filed an election petition against former CM and now Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.
SC upholds Madras HC decision to quash state quota law
ANI reported that the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to quash a State quota law that provided a 10.5% special reservation to Vanniyars, a backward community in Tamil Nadu.
Special NDPS court to pass order on NCB's plea seeking more time for filing chargesheet in Aryan Khan case
ANI reported that a special NDPS court in Mumbai today will pass its order on the application of NCB seeking more time for filing the chargesheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case in which Aryan Khan and others are accused. NCB has sought an extension of 90 days for filing chargesheet in the matter.
Delhi HC to hear petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' for Ratan Tata
ANI reported that the Delhi High Court today will hear a petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to industrialist Ratan Tata for his service to the nation.
Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi hold protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk against fuel price hike
ANI reported that Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are holding a protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi against fuel price hike.
India records 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in the last 24 hours
According to ANI, India recorded 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths and 1,594 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 14,307.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines