LIVE News Updates: GOI to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, says Amit Shah

Government of India decides to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

31 Mar 2022, 2:58 PM

31 Mar 2022, 2:23 PM

Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to ensure proper MGNREGA budget allocation

31 Mar 2022, 1:56 PM

Congress workers protest in Bhopal over rising fuel prices

Madhya Pradesh | Congress workers protest in Bhopal over rising fuel prices. Party leader and former CM Kamal Nath also joined the protest.

Liquor is available but not milk or ration. Liquor is becoming cheaper and milk is getting more expensive: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal


31 Mar 2022, 1:32 PM

IMD urges people to avoid sun exposure as much possible, labour, power, fire depts alerted

IMD rules for avoiding sun exposure as much as possible. Labour ministry, Power ministry, Fire departments have been alerted: IMD on heatwave alert for Northwest, Central & West India

31 Mar 2022, 1:32 PM

ICC Women's WC: England beat South Africa by 137 runs in the semi-final

ICC Women's WC: Defending champions England beat South Africa by 137 runs in the semi-final to set up a final clash with Australia


31 Mar 2022, 1:04 PM

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message, says Kejriwal

After his house was attacked and vandalised yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told PTI, "If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message. Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country."

31 Mar 2022, 12:55 PM

SC cancels AIQ NEET PG Mop-Up Counselling 2021-22 to resolve anomalies over 146 seats

ANI reported that the Supreme Court cancelled the All India Quota NEET Mop-Up Counselling for Post Graduates for 2021-22 session, to resolve anomalies over 146 seats. The Apex Court directed to hold a special round of counselling for the 146 seats.


31 Mar 2022, 12:12 PM

Kyiv sends 45 buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol where Moscow announced ceasefire

AFP reported that Kyiv sent 45 buses to evacuate civilians from Mariupol where Moscow has announced a ceasefire.

31 Mar 2022, 11:42 AM

With nil active cases, Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free'

With nil active cases, Puducherry becomes 'COVID-free', says senior Health official, reports PTI.


31 Mar 2022, 11:42 AM

UP-based qawwali singer booked for making provocative remarks against India, Modi-Shah

PTI reported that UP-based qawwali singer Nawaz Sharif has been booked for making provocative remarks against India, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah during a musical event in MP's Rewa, says police.

31 Mar 2022, 11:12 AM

ED detains advocate Satish Uke following a raid at his residence in Nagpur

ANI reported that the Enforcement Directorate detained advocate Satish Uke following a raid at his residence in Nagpur. He had filed an election petition against former CM and now Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis.


31 Mar 2022, 11:00 AM

SC upholds Madras HC decision to quash state quota law

ANI reported that the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to quash a State quota law that provided a 10.5% special reservation to Vanniyars, a backward community in Tamil Nadu.

31 Mar 2022, 10:24 AM

Special NDPS court to pass order on NCB's plea seeking more time for filing chargesheet in Aryan Khan case

ANI reported that a special NDPS court in Mumbai today will pass its order on the application of NCB seeking more time for filing the chargesheet in the Cordelia cruise drug case in which Aryan Khan and others are accused. NCB has sought an extension of 90 days for filing chargesheet in the matter.


31 Mar 2022, 9:58 AM

Delhi HC to hear petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' for Ratan Tata

ANI reported that the Delhi High Court today will hear a petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to industrialist Ratan Tata for his service to the nation.

31 Mar 2022, 9:48 AM

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi hold protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk against fuel price hike

ANI reported that Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are holding a protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi against fuel price hike.

India records 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to ANI, India recorded 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 deaths and 1,594 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 14,307.

