LIVE News Updates: India reports 2,338 new Covid cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID19 | India reports 2,338 fresh cases, 2,134 recoveries, and 19 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 17,883. Daily positivity rate 0.64%. (ANI)
Nepal plane crash | 10 bodies already brought to base station in Khabang-Mustang
Nepal plane crash | Bodies being retrieved from the crash site. 10 bodies have already been brought to the base station in Khabang-Mustang. Two bodies are being brought down to the base station, the black box has also been recovered from the site: Nepal Army Spokesperson to ANI. (ANI)
Sensex tanks 406.66 points to 55,519.08 in early trade
Sensex tanks 406.66 points to 55,519.08 in early trade; Nifty declines 119.4 points to 16,542. (PTI)
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.66 against US dollar
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.66 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)
7 dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP's Bareilly
7 dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP's Bareilly, 6 of them were returning from Delhi after check-up. (NDTV)
Kerala | Voting begins for Thrikkakara by-elections
Kerala | Voting begins for Thrikkakara by-elections, in Kochi. (ANI)
Nepal plane crash | All 22 bodies recovered from crash site
Nepal plane crash | All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site. Black box also retrieved and being brought to the base station: Rescue officers. (ANI)
Odisha | Voting for by-election in Brajrajnagar today
Odisha | Voting for by-election in the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency is being held today. (ANI)
Sidhu Moose Wala's body being taken to his home
Punjab | Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being brought out of Mansa Civil Hospital. His body is now being taken to his home. (ANI)
