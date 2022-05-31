India

LIVE News Updates: India reports 2,338 new Covid cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID19 | India reports 2,338 fresh cases, 2,134 recoveries, and 19 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 17,883. Daily positivity rate 0.64%. (ANI)

NH Web Desk

31 May 2022, 10:14 AM

Nepal plane crash | 10 bodies already brought to base station in Khabang-Mustang

Nepal plane crash | Bodies being retrieved from the crash site. 10 bodies have already been brought to the base station in Khabang-Mustang. Two bodies are being brought down to the base station, the black box has also been recovered from the site: Nepal Army Spokesperson to ANI. (ANI)

31 May 2022, 9:38 AM

Sensex tanks 406.66 points to 55,519.08 in early trade

Sensex tanks 406.66 points to 55,519.08 in early trade; Nifty declines 119.4 points to 16,542. (PTI)

31 May 2022, 9:32 AM

Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.66 against US dollar

Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.66 against US dollar in early trade. (PTI)


31 May 2022, 9:20 AM

7 dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP's Bareilly

7 dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP's Bareilly, 6 of them were returning from Delhi after check-up. (NDTV)

31 May 2022, 9:20 AM

Kerala | Voting begins for Thrikkakara by-elections

Kerala | Voting begins for Thrikkakara by-elections, in Kochi. (ANI)

31 May 2022, 8:40 AM

Nepal plane crash | All 22 bodies recovered from crash site

Nepal plane crash | All 22 bodies recovered from the crash site. Black box also retrieved and being brought to the base station: Rescue officers. (ANI)


31 May 2022, 8:40 AM

Odisha | Voting for by-election in Brajrajnagar today

Odisha | Voting for by-election in the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency is being held today. (ANI)

31 May 2022, 8:40 AM

Sidhu Moose Wala's body being taken to his home

Punjab | Body of Sidhu Moose Wala being brought out of Mansa Civil Hospital. His body is now being taken to his home. (ANI)

