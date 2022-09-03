Law entailing prison term for unethical practices by pharma sector, doctors need of the hour

It is not quite a secret that the pharmaceutical sector, for all that it has achieved in India, has created rather than solved a sales and marketing problem by normalising the practice of offering “incentives” to doctors in return for prescriptions that help increase sales.

Ask around in the industry and it is not difficult to discover that at the root of most marketing efforts is a rather well-perfected system of gratification to doctors and surgeons and associated entities in return for prescribing the drug brands, medical devices or treatment regimens that are pushed by healthcare companies.

This is an ugly game in which almost no one in the chain that produces, delivers and prescribes drugs or devices comes out clean. A small set of players from the medical fraternity has stood up but it has proven difficult to stop a system that is now well-entrenched.

Multinationals are known to play the game as much as Indian companies though the level of sophistication and design of reward systems for doctors in return for helping to grow a particular brand may vary. The system is no longer seen as inappropriate, though it actually is far worse – a vile and corrupt practice for which the ordinary Indian patient inevitably pays a steep price.

The way it works has been described in a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI) and others. The petition says upfront in its very first para:

“There are abundant examples that show how corruption in the pharmaceutical sector endangers positive health outcomes. Whether it is a pharma company directly bribing a doctor for prescribing its medicines irrationally and/or irrespective of a health need or providing an indirect advantage to a health care professional for the same reasons, it is the patient’s health that is put at risk…violations of this kind…are progressively becoming more pervasive.”

The issue hit the headlines as a division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna took up the petition and granted time to the government to file its position on the petition’s prayer that the existing voluntary code regulating conduct of pharma companies on promotions and freebies be given statutory teeth.