Learning poverty in India to induce huge loss of jobs and GDP; likely to suffer worst in South Asia

However, in percentage terms, the effect will be deepest in Nepal in this region, where GDP is forecast to fall by 0.48 per cent in 2023, 1.42 per cent in 2025, 4.34 per cent in 2028, and 4.97 per cent in 2030. The share of unskilled labour employment in Nepal is well above other South Asian economies, so the impact looks more pronounced. Nepal will experience the highest decline in the employment among both skilled and unskilled labour in terms of percentage. Employment of skilled labour in Nepal will decline by 1.15 per cent in 2025 and by 3.84 per cent in 2030, while declines for unskilled labour will be 1 per cent in 2025 and 3 per cent in 2030.

Decline in skilled labour employment in India will be around 0.214 per cent next year in 2023 which will increase over three times to 0.731 per cent in 2026, and about five times to 1.015 per cent in 2030. For unskilled labour the decline in employment will be 0.243 per cent in 2023, which will further deteriorate to a decline of 0.853 per cent in 2026 and 2.016 per cent in 2030.

The study says that the labour productivity loss calculated for closures in secondary education is taken in this model as a shock to the unskilled labour for the period 2023-2030 as it takes at least three years for secondary school graduates to enter the unskilled labour force. The loss in primary education is fed into unskilled labour for 2026-2030 as primary school students would take more time to enter the labour force. The loss in tertiary education is also passed into 2026-2030 as college students will need to extend their time in study to compete higher education and join the skilled labour force.

When calculated on this basis, the study puts the annual average shock to labour productivity in India for unskilled labour $408.43 million and for skilled labour $72.65 million which combined earning loss of about 4.7 per cent. The annual average shock to labour productivity for those in primary education will be 0.343, in secondary education 2.145, and in tertiary education 6.657 per cent.