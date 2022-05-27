"Leave Aryan Khan alone"

The Khans’ friend reveals that Aryan still wakes up in the middle of the night with nightmares of the one month in October 2021 that he spent on jail when he was incarcerated for alleged drug possession.

Says the friend, “Aryan doesn’t want to attend any parties after what happened. He had attended that decisive rave party on a ship on the insistence of some friends. How was he to know it would change his life? Now he is fearful of any social interaction. He doesn’t even socialize with his closest friends.”

Apparently, Karan Johar had to persuade Aryan to attend the part.

“Aryan didn’t want to go for Karan’s birthday party. But Karan is close to the entire family. Shah Rukh, his wife Gouri and Karan had to coax Aryan (to attend the party). In fact, he was reluctant to even attend the IPL matches to support his dad’s team,” says the friend.