Left slams Budget as “disastrous;” TMC, DMK ask, “Union Budget or Gujarat Budget?”

Criticizing the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, Left parties called it “anti-people” and “disastrous and deceptive”.

CPI general secretary D Raja said that the Budget will widen the gap between “haves” and “have nots”.

Saying that the Budget has not addressed any of the current economic challenges, Raja said, “The priority should have been to generate more and more jobs. But there is no plan in the Budget to generate more employment.”

Saying that the Budget lacks proposals and plans to revive the economy, Raja questioned the monetization policy announced by the Modi government.

“Government says that Central Public Sector Enterprises have made a net profit of more than Rs. 93,000 crores last year but ironically the government has been weakening the public sector by privatizing them,” he said.

He said that the health, education and social sector got zero attention in the Budget. “It is directed only to serve corporate and big business houses for their loot,” he said.

Saying that the Budget was expected to provide some relief to the people who suffered during the last two years, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asked who will benefit from the Budget.

“The richest 10% Indians own 75% of the country’s wealth. Bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty and hunger have grown, not being taxed more?” Sitaram said.

He said the Budget will be opposed by his party.