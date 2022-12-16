Legal experts decry Kiren Rijiju's remarks on SC hearing bail pleas

Legal experts on Thursday decried the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's remark in Parliament that the Supreme Court should not be hearing "bail pleas and frivolous PILs" amid soaring pendency of cases, terming it as "pathetic" and "absurd".

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan was critical about the part of Rijiju's statement with regard to listing of bail cases, saying it showed the "anti-liberty mindset" of the minister and the government.

Commenting on the statement made in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha said there cannot be "complete negation" of PILs (public interest litigations) and it cannot be said that the top court should not entertain bail pleas as Article 136 of the Constitution provides for special leave to appeal by the Supreme Court against any order of the high courts.

Another senior advocate, Jayant Bhushan, said the minister's statement in the House only "suits" the government.

While speaking on the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Rijiju had said that the Supreme Court should not be hearing bail applications and frivolous PILs when pendency of cases is so high.