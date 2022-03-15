Legal luminaries slam Karnataka High Court hijab verdict as being violative of constitutional provisions

Senior advocate Rajev Dhavan asserted that essential practices do not just mean the text; it means what people live by. “Nobody can say Muslims do not wear the hijab, because they do wear the hijab and it is regarded as an essential practice. The subjective view of the court examining Islam and the hijab is unwarranted,” he maintained.

The State does not empower a judge to tell a person what their religion is, pointed out Dhavan. “Under Article 25, the freedom of religion is protected. You cannot tell someone this is not your religion when they have been practicing it for decades and when they believe in it. The subjectivity of the court cannot override the facts that confront you in society,” he said.

Freedom of Religion is an independent right, so the question of reasonableness does not come into it, he added. “Otherwise, it could be argued that my belief in God is not reasonable,” Dhavan said.

Reacting to the order, senior SC advocate Huzefa Ahmadi underscored that this judgement impinges on basic freedoms under Article 19 and Article 21. “Whatever restrictions that are made by the state should be taken in public interest. The effect of the ban would be to discourage several people from taking basic education. So, the restriction is arbitrary and violative of Article 14. After a sustained campaign, a lot of Muslim women have started taking basic education and have begun to go to school and colleges,” said Ahmadi.

An order such as this, which imposes a restriction, will result in pushing children back to madrasas and away from secular education pointed out Ahmadi, and this is neither in public interest nor in the interest of the nation. The question is about judging the arbitrariness of the law in the context of equality under Article 14. Public interest lies in educating your masses and it is a fundamental right under the Right to Education. It also was a part of the directive principles.

Several senior advocates including Rebecca John are of the opinion that the argument that wearing of the Hijab as an essential religious practice was unnecessary.