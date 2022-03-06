Lessons from Dholpur: Telling teens about sexual health

However, while these structural interventions are very important, their impact can be fully experienced only if they are coupled with well-designed behavioural interventions which specifically focus on the sexual and reproductive health of these young people because often, even when these health services become available, their utilisation is low because of, among other things, social norms.

Evidence shows that the knowledge levels of even the older adolescent regarding sexual and reproductive health issues is low and often inaccurate, and that behavioural interventions have the power to not only inform but also change behaviour relating to early pregnancies, gender norms, and sexual health in general. This time-period is associated with several life-altering changes in the lives of these young people. If their concerns are not properly understood and addressed this can lead to inappropriate behaviour, depression, acceptance of sexual abuse, and even attempted suicide.

While there are several venues at which these interventions may be delivered, schools represent a safe, trusted, and effective space within which they can be offered. Before schools can be chosen as an effective location for communicating these messages there are, however, a few barriers that need to be overcome, the most important one being the concerns of teachers, parents, and the community at large at how appropriate this type of education would be for these young minds and what effect it is likely to have.

It is well known and reported that programmes like these do not lead to, for example, increased sexual activity but instead, by addressing their natural curiosity in a matter-of-fact way, it takes away some of the fascination with these issues that can lead to inappropriate experimentation and behaviours. This evidence needs to be shared with caregivers.