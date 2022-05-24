Lessons from Sri Lanka: Politics of freebies has serious repercussions

In 2019, the Rajapaksa government in Sri Lanka cut taxes in the country to keep up with election promises. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings were quick to downgrade the country saying that the tax cuts undermined the country’s fiscal and debt sustainability. After that some other policies were introduced such as the usage of organic fertilizer, tax exemption for companies to attract FDI. As we all know tourism is major source of income in Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa family members are holding major positions in its government and those with close relations of this family were appointed as top bureaucrats. Neglect of talent by government became a major factor for downgrade of the Sri Lankan economy. The question comes why we are discussing the Sri Lankan model and why is there a concern for the Indian economy. It is important to note here that freebies played a major role in shaking down the Sri Lankan economy.

In recent past some of the major Indian states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand went through the assembly election and all political parties came up with lucrative freebies offer to gain popular votes. Over the years, the politics of freebies has become an integral part of the electoral battles. Political parties promise to offer free electricity/water supply, monthly allowance to unemployed, daily wage workers and women as well as gadgets like laptops, smartphones etc. in order to secure the vote of the people.

There are arguments in both favor and against the freebies, at the same time the distinction between freebies and subsidies should also be made clear. Government offers subsidies to a target sector people for a limited time frame by examining the current situation and effective majors.

Freebies are used mostly as tool by political parties to gain momentum in during elections. While the concept can be put to good use if it targets the needy and under privileged, the established belief that the only way to win votes is by giving such gifts/ offering such schemes, is not beneficial for a state and a country's economy.