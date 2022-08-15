Lessons in peaceful but unrelenting resistance from Dhinkia

The agitation by the people of Dhinkia and nearby villagers (in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha) to protect the local green economy based on Dhaan-Meen-Paan (paddy, fish and betel leaf vines) and cashew has lasted 17 years.

The villagers have been resisting the state government’s decision to hand over 2,900 acres of land to Sajjan Jindal’s steel arm after South Korean steel giant POSCO withdrew.

Villagers contend that in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Singur land acquisition case in West Bengal, from where Tata Motors had to withdraw its Nano car plant, they are no longer bound by the land acquisition for POSCO.

The Supreme Court had ordered the land to be returned to the farmers in Singur and allowed the farmers to retain the compensation paid by the company. The Odisha Government however decided to hand over the land acquired for POSCO to Jindal Steel in 2017. But the project has not made much headway in the face of resistance.

The struggle by people at Dhinkia has acquired a fresh perspective in view of the growing environmental challenges across the world. People’s struggles to protect sustainable and existing livelihood of rural communities have been waged for long; but the struggle has acquired a fresh edge and urgency because of growing awareness of the damage to the environment being caused by big industries.

Industry and industrial development had arguably received disproportionate importance till recently with governments bending over backwards to facilitate industry at the cost of the environment and existing livelihood of the people.

This is increasingly being questioned even by experts. In the 21st century, besides the serious health hazards caused by industrial pollution, it is now acknowledged that increased green house gas emissions can endanger essential life-nurturing conditions of our planet. Hence there is an even greater need for protecting the green rural economy which communities have created and nurtured over centuries.