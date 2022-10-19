Let’s move on, tweets Tharoor, ‘the election was to strengthen INC, not divide it'

Even before results were formally announced, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost to Mallikarjun Kharge elected the next Congress President, congratulated the veteran leader on Twitter and called on him. It is a great honour and a huge responsibility to be president of the Indian National Congress, he tweeted, and I wish Kharge Ji all success in that task.

While a section of the media played up complaints of alleged irregularities in voting made by his team, Tharoor was quick to distance himself. “It was unfortunate that a strictly internal letter to the Central Election Authority of the Congress was leaked to the media; I hope this clarification by Salman Soz ends an unnecessary controversy. This election was meant to strengthen the Congress, not to divide it. Let us move on,” he tweeted.

Tharoor was referring to a clarification issued by Salman Soz, which read, “In light of complaints from our UP team yesterday, we wrote to the Party’s CEA immediately, a standard practice. Subsequent discussions with the CEA have assured us of a fair inquiry. We have agreed for the counting to continue and our team looks forward to the results.”