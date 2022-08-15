Let’s start demanding multi-dimensional freedom

The mainstream of India’s freedom movement, which was led by the Indian National Congress under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, had three inter-related objectives. One was to gain national independence by ending British colonial rule. This was achieved on 15 August 1947. The second was to establish a democratic society and a democratic form of government. Democracy here was understood in its broadest sense—political, economic and social. An enlightened Constitution, adopted on 26 January 1950, was a solemn beginning in this direction.

The Constitution gave us a parliamentary system of governance, anchored in the principle of equality of all citizens. It envisioned ‘equality’ not merely in the eyes of the law but also in terms of social equality, social justice and equality of opportunity for advancement and economic well-being. Realising these ideals through peaceful means and participative governance, with the State playing a leading role, was broadly understood as the socialistic pattern of development—even though ‘socialism’ formally entered the Constitution only in 1976. Similarly, even though ‘secularism’ too was introduced into the Preamble in 1976, respect for all faiths and keeping the State non-theocratic was a conceptual cornerstone of the Indian republic. Furthermore, the Constitution guaranteed, to all citizens, a set of rights and freedoms—albeit circumscribed by reasonable restrictions—related to thought, expression, association and religious belief, and made it the State’s duty to respect these freedoms.

In the 75 years since gaining independence, India has made considerable progress in the economic sphere. We are now a far more prosperous nation, and extreme poverty has reduced. Untouchability has largely disappeared. Democratic governance, barring aberrations, has taken root. However, over the past eight years, both its democracy and the citizen rights it was able to make space for—which made India the world’s envy—have faced systematic assaults, as a result of which that global admiration has been replaced by concern.