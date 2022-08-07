Letters to the Editor: Why are so many people giving up Indian citizenship?

Indians giving up citizenship

A record 1,63,370 Indian nationals renounced their citizenship in 2021, the highest in the past five years, according to government data. Over 78,000 of these Indians acquired US citizenship, the government told Lok Sabha. Since 2014, when the Narendra Modi government came to power, more than 900,000 Indians have given up citizenship. The emigration of such large number of Indians raises several questions.

If PM Modi and his ministers are to be believed, everything is fine in India, nobody is hungry, there is no communal strife, the economy is growing leaps and bounds and doing business was never as easy as it is now. Well, then why are well-off Indians moving out in hordes?

If India is progressing like it never did in the last 70 years, this trend must have been the opposite with NRIs giving up foreign citizenships and coming back to India. But as it comes out, even the government’s favourite actor is a Canadian citizen! Meanwhile, MoS for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament in a written reply that “individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them”. Really? -Salil Deshpande, Mumbai