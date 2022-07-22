Levying GST on essential food items will only further add to severe malnutrition levels among poor

The wages on the other hand are showing a downward trend as employment is shifting to contractual labour, which gives no job security or any employment benefits like provident fund or ESI. The small scale sector which provides livelihood to a large number of people is at the receiving end under the Modi govt’s neoliberal economic policies.

To meet the requirements of 2300 calories and a healthy food and clothing for a young adult, various workers organizations have demanded minimum wage based on the principle of these caloric needs. They have demanded a minimum wage of Rs 21000 per month. But to everyone’s utter dismay, the government announced a floor level wage as Rs 178 per day or Rs 5340 per month. This is despite an internal labour ministry committee recommending Rs 375 per day.

This is even against the Supreme Court ruling on workers’ demand for Rs.650 per day wage, wherein it added a further 25% for health and education.

The government’s intention to introduce time-based work wages will be detrimental economically as well as against the medical advice and health needs of a person.

A majority of the population in our country is in the unorganised sector where the legal formulations are hardly implemented. The farmers and agriculture labour are among the worst sufferers. Agriculture labourers face oppression, economic as well as social. Farmers protested against the farm laws fearing these will not only adversely affect their economic conditions but even the food security of citizens too will be compromised.

As per the UNICEF, India has 5,772,472 children below five years affected by severe wasting — the most in the world. The global body called the situation an ‘overlooked child survival emergency’ in its May 2022 child alert. Severe wasting, also known as severe acute malnutrition, is defined as low weight-for-height.

It is therefore imperative that essential food items come within the reach of low socio-economic groups. Wages for all sections need to be revised as per the caloric needs, balanced diet, clothing, health, education and housing at the present prices. In this context, the GST levied on food and other day to day need items must be withdrawn to prevent further malnutrition.

