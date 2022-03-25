Lies neatly filed away in Kashmir Files

Terrorists in Kashmir wanted to instigate Kashmiri citizens and convince them that India was against their interests while Pakistan supported them. Doordarshan and All India Radio used to routinely destroy this propaganda and bring the views of the Government to the people. That is why the terrorists considered them as enemies and the people working in these institutions, whether Hindu or Muslim, were killed without discrimination.

Not only Hindus, many Muslims too were standing in favour of India. But this film pretends that only Hindus were killed, and that all Muslims together killed Hindus. Anupam Kher says at one place in this film that Hindus in Kashmir were a minority of 2%. On this one question alone, my query often is--had 95-96% stood up against 2% Hindus, would any Hindu have survived?

In fact, terrorism in Kashmir got the biggest boost when Rubaiya Sayeed was kidnapped. Rubaiya Sayeed, a doctor, was the daughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who was made Union Home Minister by V.P. Singh in a government supported by BJP and the Communist parties. When Rubaiya was kidnapped, Farooq Abdullah was dead opposed to releasing any terrorist to secure her freedom. He warned that if the terrorists are released, Kashmir would have to pay a heavy price. His warning was ignored and the terrorists were released. The rest, as they say, is history. The movie completely white washes the role of Jagmohan, the then Governor of J&K. The film tries to reduce his culpability in the events and turns his role on the head by wrongly interpreting his action of driving Kashmiri Pandits away from their homes as help in getting out instead of portraying truly his abject failure in offering them security.

Prof Neerja Mattoo, speaking at the Goa Arts and Literature Festival in 2012, had said that the government at that time instead of creating a sense of security among Kashmiri Pandits, chose the easy way out of letting them leave Kashmir. It not only allowed them to leave their homes but also facilitated their exodus, virtually offering them bribes to quit Kashmir.

Now my question to the BJP which was supporting VP Singh’s government at the time is: when Kashmiri Pandits were leaving in such large numbers, why was not enough army sent there to stop the exodus? Why was their support not withdrawn from the government? You will be surprised to know that the army was sent in only after Congress MPs led by Rajiv Gandhi gheraoed the Parliament.

It should also be understood that there was fear among Kashmiri Muslims too. But despite this fear many Kashmiri Muslims tried to come to the rescue of Pandits.