Litmus test for opposition unity in Gujarat ahead of the assembly election

Symbols are visible signs of invisible realities’ is an old saying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat beginning August 27 as usual hogged front-page headlines. But the day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed 50,000 booth-level workers, the newspapers dutifully blacked out the event from their front pages. Editor of a news portal sarcastically tweeted images of the front pages and wondered at the editorial judgment.

The Prime Minister of course likes inaugurating statues, pathways, sea planes, catamarans, upgradation of the Sabarmati riverfront etc. So, there were no surprises when he inaugurated a footbridge.

A prominent national daily carried on its front page the photograph of the Prime Minister manfully striding down the colourfully crested footbridge named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. Right next to the photograph was a five column, tell-tale story of a tribal woman’s 9-year struggle for her husband’s death certificate, an issue which is now before the Gujarat High Court.

Three days later the same newspaper carried another report informing people that the footbridge will be accessible to only those who pay Rs 30 and that the ticket will be valid for the next 30 minutes. Children and senior citizens would have to pay half the fee while people with disabilities may access it for free.

The Atal footbridge cost the taxpayers Rs 74 crore. The irony is that if you take an auto-rickshaw to cross any of the bridges across the river, it charges Rs 5 per passenger. So, you pay six times more to have the pleasure of walking across the footbridge. Tucked into the same page was news that cybercrime cases in the state were up by 235 per cent in the last five years with economic offences going up from 4.5 per lakh of population in 2020 to 5.7 in 2021.