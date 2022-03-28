India

LIVE News Updates: Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, diesel up 35 paise

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, diesel up 35 paise - sixth increase in a week taking total hike to Rs 4-4.10/ltr, reported PTI

NH Web Desk

28 Mar 2022, 8:04 AM

Winner: Best Documentary Feature – ‘Summer Of Soul’

Best Documentary Feature Oscar won by ‘Summer Of Soul’, reported NDTV.

28 Mar 2022, 8:03 AM

'Drive My Car' wins best international film Oscar

'Drive My Car' from Japan won the best international film Oscar, reported PTI.

28 Mar 2022, 8:00 AM

Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, diesel up 35 paise

28 Mar 2022, 8:00 AM

China begins locking down most of Shanghai

China begins locking down most of its largest city, Shanghai, to begin mass testing its population of 26 million, reports AP.

