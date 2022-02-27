LIVE News Updates: Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv
Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and fighting is underway, the head of the regional administration said, AFP reported
27 Feb 2022, 12:22 PM
27 Feb 2022, 12:22 PM

Russian troops enter Ukraine's second city Kharkiv
Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and fighting is underway, the head of the regional administration said. "The Russian enemy's light vehicles broke into the city of Kharkiv... The Ukrainian armed forces are eliminating the enemy," he said, AFP reported.
27 Feb 2022, 10:35 AM
BJP chief JP Nadda's Twitter account reportedly hacked
BJP chief JP Nadda's hacked Twitter account seeks cryptocurrency donation for Russia, NDTV reported
27 Feb 2022, 10:17 AM
8% voters turnout recorded till 9 am
Uttar Pradesh records a voter turnout of 8 per cent till 9 AM in the fifth phase of polling, NDTV reported
