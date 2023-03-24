Live update: Heavy security deployment outside AICC; Opposition to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Heavy deployment at Vijay Chowk
24 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM
Heavy security deployment outside AICC; Opposition to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
24 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM
MPs of Congress Party and like-minded Opposition Parties to march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk today at 12.30 PM in protest against the Modi-Shahi.
24 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM
Indian Youth Congress Mumbai expresses their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
24 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM
NSUI activists burn Modi's effigy at Rajasthan University against Rahul's Conviction
24 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM
24 Mar 2023, 11:29 AM
Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV writes of solidarity with Rahul from across Kerala.
24 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM
Congress leaders meet at Kharge's office in Parliament ahead of protest march.
24 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM
Congress holds nationwide protest against Rahul's conviction.
24 Mar 2023, 11:21 AM
Congress stages protest in Hyderabad over Surat court’s verdict. Senior leaders of Telangana Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and the party’s Mahila Morcha staged a silent protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan in the city.
