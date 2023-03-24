India

Live update: Heavy security deployment outside AICC; Opposition to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

Heavy deployment at Vijay Chowk

Photo Courtesy: Congress
Photo Courtesy: Congress
user

NH Political Bureau

24 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM

Heavy security deployment outside AICC; Opposition to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

24 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM

MPs of Congress Party and like-minded Opposition Parties to march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk today at 12.30 PM in protest against the Modi-Shahi.

24 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM

Indian Youth Congress Mumbai expresses their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.


24 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM

NSUI activists burn Modi's effigy at Rajasthan University against Rahul's Conviction

24 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM

Heavy deployment at Vijay Chowk


24 Mar 2023, 11:29 AM

Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV writes of solidarity with Rahul from across Kerala.

24 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM

Congress leaders meet at Kharge's office in Parliament ahead of protest march.


24 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM

Congress holds nationwide protest against Rahul's conviction. 

Photo Courtesy: Vipin
Photo Courtesy: Vipin
24 Mar 2023, 11:21 AM

Congress stages protest in Hyderabad over Surat court’s verdict. Senior leaders of Telangana Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and the party’s Mahila Morcha staged a silent protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x