Rahul's press conference live updates: Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work
Addressing a Press Conference a day after his disqualification, Rahul says he's here to defend democratic values
25 Mar 2023, 2:04 PM
My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi
25 Mar 2023, 1:47 PM
For this govt, country is Adani and Adani is country
25 Mar 2023, 1:43 PM
Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country
25 Mar 2023, 1:41 PM
"Don’t pretend to be a pressman", says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a journalist questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case.
25 Mar 2023, 1:36 PM
I will not stop asking questions. What is Adani's relation with Narendra Modi? I will keep asking this. I am fighting for the democracy of India. I will keep fighting for democracy. I am not afraid of anyone.
25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM
I thank all opposition parties for extending support to me, all of us will work together.
25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM
Even if they permanently disqualify me, I will keep doing my job.
25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM
Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 Cr in Adani shell firms. I will keep asking the question.
25 Mar 2023, 1:27 PM
I am here to defend democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone
25 Mar 2023, 1:27 PM
Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue
25 Mar 2023, 1:26 PM
Attacks being made on democracy in India, examples of it keep manifesting from time to time
25 Mar 2023, 1:23 PM
Ministers lied about me that I called for foreign intervention, I did not do so says Rahul Gandhi at first presser after LS disqualification
