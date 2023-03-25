India

Rahul's press conference live updates: Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work

Addressing a Press Conference a day after his disqualification, Rahul says he's here to defend democratic values

NH Political Bureau

25 Mar 2023, 2:04 PM

My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi

25 Mar 2023, 1:47 PM

For this govt, country is Adani and Adani is country

25 Mar 2023, 1:43 PM

Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country


25 Mar 2023, 1:41 PM

"Don’t pretend to be a pressman", says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a journalist questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case.

25 Mar 2023, 1:36 PM

I will not stop asking questions. What is Adani's relation with Narendra Modi? I will keep asking this. I am fighting for the democracy of India. I will keep fighting for democracy. I am not afraid of anyone.


25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM

I thank all opposition parties for extending support to me, all of us will work together.

25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM

Even if they permanently disqualify me, I will keep doing my job.


25 Mar 2023, 1:34 PM

Moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 Cr in Adani shell firms. I will keep asking the question.

25 Mar 2023, 1:27 PM

I am here to defend democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone


25 Mar 2023, 1:27 PM

Whole game of disqualification, allegations by ministers aimed at distracting people from Adani issue

25 Mar 2023, 1:26 PM

Attacks being made on democracy in India, examples of it keep manifesting from time to time


25 Mar 2023, 1:23 PM

Ministers lied about me that I called for foreign intervention, I did not do so says Rahul Gandhi at first presser after LS disqualification

