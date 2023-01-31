Live Updates: President Murmu addresses Parliament Budget Session for the first time

While addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Droupadi Murmu said Tuesday: "On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed, and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project are completed, simultaneously medical colleges are being made in every district. My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today, our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world."