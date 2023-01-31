Live Updates: President Murmu addresses Parliament Budget Session for the first time
The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of the session.
31 Jan 2023, 12:21 PM
"The Indian Railways is fast moving towards becoming world's largest electric railway network. The government is striving to get rid of every sign of slavery, an example is changing of name from Rajpath to Kartavya Path," said the President.
31 Jan 2023, 12:19 PM
"On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage sites, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched its first private satellite too," said Murmu.
31 Jan 2023, 12:19 PM
"I am proud that today, the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
31 Jan 2023, 12:19 PM
While addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Droupadi Murmu said Tuesday: "On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed, and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While the redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project are completed, simultaneously medical colleges are being made in every district. My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today, our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world."
31 Jan 2023, 11:44 AM
"The 'aspirational districts' programme is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country. The 'vibrant villages' programme to develop villages in border areas has also been introduced," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
31 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM
"Earlier, there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, refund is received within a few days of filing the Income Tax Return. Many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," said Murmu.
31 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM
"About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
31 Jan 2023, 11:30 AM
"From abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
31 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM
"An effective system has been put in place to end corruption. The government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. A continuous fight against corruption going on for past years," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing the joint session of Parliament.
31 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM
"We need an India that will not have poverty," says Murmu. "That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society and the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time."
31 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM
While addressing a joint sitting of both Houses, President Droupadi Murmu said: "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."
31 Jan 2023, 11:12 AM
The Budget session of Parliament has begun with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both Houses. She is currently addressing the members of both Houses.
31 Jan 2023, 11:12 AM
Ceremonial escort to President Droupadi Murmu to Parliament
31 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend today’s Presidential address in Parliament as many of the party's MPs are struck in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, due to inclement weather. The Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded at Srinagar on Monday.
31 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM
BRS leader K Keshava Rao has said that his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".
31 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament Budget Session for the first time since being elected to the post on Tuesday at 11 AM. She will outlay the government's vision for the current year.
