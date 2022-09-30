Local lending set to slow down after RBI Repo Rate hike

Friday's 50 basis point increase in the policy rate by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was widely anticipated in light of persisting inflationary risks and the aggressive monetary policy stance of major central banks, notably the US Federal Reserve.

The MPC, in a bid to tame inflation, hiked the Repo Rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. The third hike in the Repo Rate this financial year, has ensured that it now stands almost back at the pre-pandemic levels. The steps have been described by experts as RBI's attempt to weather the global storm.

This was a response to two difficulties, according to economists. One, ongoing dangers to inflation, which has been above the upper tolerance band for the past eight months, and two, repercussions of an aggressive monetary policy stance by major central banks, particularly the US Fed.

“An uncertain inflation trajectory, with upside risks arising from food inflation, and higher passthrough of input costs (even as international commodity prices have come down), meant the MPC retained its inflation forecast at 6.7% for the current fiscal,” Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL Ltd said.