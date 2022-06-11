Logistics management startup FarEye lays off 250 employees

Existing investors -- Eight Roads Ventures, Fundamentum and Honeywell -- also participated in the round.



"The funding is very timely for the delivery and logistics sector as we have seen consumers spending $861 billion online with US retailers in 2020, up 44 per cent from $598 billion in 2019," Nahata had said.



Several startups and unicorns have laid off sections of their workforce as they grapple with global macro-economic factors.



As VC money disappears amid economic slowdown, more than 10,000 employees have lost jobs at the Indian startups led by edtech platforms like Unacademy, BYJU's, Vedanta and others.



Several large investment firms like Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Craft Ventures, and Y Combinator etc have sent memos and footnotes to their portfolio companies and startups on tightening their belts.