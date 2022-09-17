Lok Sabha 2024: Taking the battle to the BJP

In a ‘proportional representation’ universe, instead of the firstpast-the-post electoral system India follows, the BJP, which secured 37.7 per cent of the valid votes in 2019, would have 206 members in the Lok Sabha; it has 303. With less than 38 per cent of the votes, the BJP cornered 55 per cent of the seats. The Congress, which polled 19.7 per cent of the votes—in what seemed like a rout—would’ve had 106 members, not 52. With nearly 20 per cent of the popular vote, the Congress ended up with less than 10 per cent seats. The point here is not to quibble with the electoral system—it is what it is—but to focus on an alternative reality. We are liable to forget that its brute majority in the current Lok Sabha is not a true measure of the BJP’s national vote base.

For all the optimism it always affects, the BJP is acutely aware of this fact. It also realises that it has too many enemies—and not many friends any more among its supposed allies. The use-and-throw tactics it has employed with former allies like the Shiv Sena and the JD-U are now an open secret. That shared dislike of the BJP is perhaps the strongest glue for a still disparate Opposition. Whether that glue can successfully bind them in a strategic alliance before Lok Sabha 2024 is not yet clear, but there are very clear signs of hope in the Opposition camp and a certain unease in the BJP that 2024, which they thought was in the bag, looks open again.

‘2024 is no longer a done deal for the BJP,’ wrote Yogendra Yadav in The Print, soon after the coup in Bihar, when Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP—before they could dump him—to form a government with Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, the Left and the Congress. Yadav argues that even with its current dominance, the BJP will find it hard to win more than 243 seats in 2024. With the BJP no longer secure in Bihar and Maharashtra, and the Congress showing some signs of a revival, the possibilities for 2024 are wide open again, says Yadav.

If the Opposition gets together, said Nitish Kumar to his party workers in Patna, the BJP will be reduced to 50 seats. That’s hyperbole, of course, but if the Opposition can work out a strategy, potentially a state-wise plan, to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote, the saffron party will have a real battle on its hands. The BJP is not counting on retaining all the seats it won in 2019; it gave away some of that nervousness in its declared intention to focus on the 144 seats it lost in 2019, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

Wherever it is not certain of a decisive victory, the BJP will try to split the anti-BJP vote—by engineering triangular or four-cornered contests; winning over smaller parties and/or encouraging them to field candidates and propping up Independents. With its stranglehold of mainstream media, it will ensure a steady poison drip of doubt about the Opposition’s ability to unite and deliver a strong decisive government. As in the past, the narrative will once again be that everyone has ganged up against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.