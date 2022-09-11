London Dairy: Working from home? Beware!

Working from home? Beware!

Do you work from home but are in the habit of frequently disappearing from your desk without wanting your boss to discover your absence?

Well, there’s a device now called the Undetectable Mouse Jiggler which makes your computer look as though it is being used even when you’ve run down to the pub for a drink. “Just plug it into your computer and press the button and the cursor will start to move automatically,” its manufacturers claim.

Meanwhile, bosses are encouraged to invest in Insightful, a software which allows them to keep an eye on their WFH staff. Its developers say it will enable them to “discover exactly what your employees are up to every minute of the day”.

Whether it’s good enough to beat the Undetectable Mouse Jiggler is not clear.

---

Gaffe-prone and charmless

Britain’s newest prime minister—fourth in six years --is also the least popular compared to her predecessors. Liz Truss may have won the race against her rival Rishi Sunak, but her victory margin (57 per cent against Sunak’s 43 per cent) is smaller than the last three prime ministers—David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

She neither has the backing of a majority of Tory MPs, nor of the grassroots party members and the only reason she was able to pull it off was a combination of the composition of the electorate (mostly old white and right-wing activists), the perception of Sunak as a Brutus-like figure in relation to Boris Johnson, and an underlying strain of white racism.

Truss has admitted that it was a “hard fought” contest. It was also very divisive and she will have an uphill task pulling the party together ahead of the next general elections with Tories trailing Labour in opinion polls.

Consider this: she has been in office for barely days but questions are already being raised if she is really fit for the job as Britain sinks deeper and deeper into one of the worst economic crises in recent memory. Her record in previous jobs— Secretary of State for International Trade, and more recently Foreign Secretary— doesn’t inspire much confidence even among those who admire her chutzpah.

Better remembered for her gaffes and ideological U-turns (from a passionate Europhile to hardline Brexiteer) than professional competence she has been dubbed “Boris Johnson 2.0 minus his charisma and election-winning tactics”

Some 50 per cent voters want her to call fresh elections and seek popular mandate. What a way to welcome a new PM!