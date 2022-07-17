London Diary: Bye, bye, Boris? He has agreed to resign but has not resigned yet

Media headlines around the world have claimed that Boris Johnson has resigned as Britain’s Prime Minister. But the fact is that he has done no such thing. He has only reluctantly agreed to resign and remains very much in office.

“Resigned? No, he hasn’t. A prime minister offers their resignation to the person who asked them to form a government. That person is the monarch, not the parliamentary Conservative Party, the press or the political editor of the BBC. Boris Johnson has promised to resign in the autumn: he has not, I repeat not, resigned,” wrote The Times columnist Mathew Parris.

And Petronella Wyatt, a former mistress of Boris Johnson, wrote this in an article headed: “Is Boris fibbing to us again?”

“I do not believe, knowing Boris Johnson as I do, that he quite realises he has resigned and that his personal fat lady has sung. Indeed, his resignation speech was singular in that it never once mentioned resignation.... Then I began to wonder if Boris was fibbing to us again. Did he intend to go at all? Why, for instance, was he so determined to stay until October, surrounded by the very people he hates and despises, in short, his own assassins, if he didn’t think something would ‘turn up’? For all the years I have known him, Boris’s philosophy is ‘turning upism’.”

So, what could turn up? There are conspiracy theories that he might try to smear leadership candidates in some dubious manner. One commentator recalled a story of Huey Long, one time governor of Louisiana, who promised to resign but didn’t and when a furious angry crowd turned up at his home, he instructed an aide: “Tell them I lied.” So much for Johnson’s famous resignation.