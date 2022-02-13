London Diary: Never mind if you cannot differentiate between the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea!

Diplomatic gaffe

Know the difference between the Baltic and Black seas? Never mind, if you don’t. Even Great Britain’s top cheese in international diplomacy— Foreign Secretary Liz Truss— doesn’t.

Threatening Russia with “consequences” if it invaded Ukraine, she said that “we are supplying and offering extra support into our Baltic allies across the Black Sea”. The “allies” were Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. But she hadn’t reckoned with Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, who clearly knows her neighbourhood’s geography better than the woman who aspires to be her country’s next PM. Zakharova was quick to point out that the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were located off the Baltic Sea, not the Black Sea, which is more than 700 miles to the south, via Belarus, a key Russian ally.

“The Baltic countries are called so because they are located precisely off the coast of this [Baltic] sea. Not the Black [Sea],” she wrote on Facebook. And twisting the knife, she added: “If anyone needs to be saved from anything, then it is the world from the stupidity and ignorance of Anglo-Saxon politicians.”

Another senior Russian official called British diplomacy “absolutely worthless”, and the president of Croatia dismissed Britain as a “secondrate” power. A slight improvement on I.K. Gujral, though, who called it a “third rate” country.