London Diary: Struggling Sunak on the brink

If you are rooting for Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s first Asian (and Indian origin to boot) prime minister, take a deep breath and stop here. Because the breaking news is that barring a miracle, he’s set to lose to his rival Liz Truss who is said to be “streets ahead” of him in polls of Tory grassroots members —an overwhelmingly conservative bunch— who will decide the outcome of the leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson.

“That Truss is the favourite is beyond dispute,” wrote The Sunday Times as a YouGov poll indicated that 62 per cent of party members intended to vote for her, compared with 38 per cent for Sunak. She has already started sounding potential candidates for cabinet posts promising to “hit the ground running from day one”.

Sunak, meanwhile, is struggling to win over the grassroots voters despite presenting himself as a true “Tory” and rightful heir to “common sense Thatcherism". Last week, he was ’s hometown, Grantham, where his wife Akshata Murthy posed at her statue hoping to burnish her hubby’s Thatcherite credentials.

But if media reports are to go by, it’s time he started thinking of another career outside politics. It’s all over bar the shouting, according to pundits. But then who knows? Trump had been written off, Brexit was not going to happen...The fat lady is yet to sing.