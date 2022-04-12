Look at Europe, not India when it comes to Russian oil: Jaishankar

Jaishankar gave an answer dripping with sarcasm: "This seems to be my day to get a lot of advice and suggestions from the press, so thank you for joining that."



Speaking up for diplomats and strategists, Jaishankar told the reporter, "The world will keep changing. What we have to do in our profession is to watch it and see how your interests are best advanced in that."



He said, "We watch what's happening in the world, like any country does, and we draw our conclusions and make our assessments. And believe me, we have a decent sense of what is in our interest and know how to protect it and advance it."



"What has changed is we have more options than we did before," he said.



"We are standing here for a 2+2 with a substantial defence collaboration which has happened in the last decade, which we have been discussing how to take forward. And this wasn't an option which was there for 40 years before that," he explained.



Blinken also said, "Times have changed. Today we are able and willing to be a partner of choice with India across virtually every realm - commerce, technology, education, and security.".



"India's relationship with Russia has developed over decades at a time when the United States was not able to be a partner to India," he noted.