'Loot & Escape' is Modi Govt’s ‘Flagship Scheme’ for bank fraudsters: Congress on ABG Shipyard case

Dubbing it as the country's biggest bank-fraud case, the Congress questioned the Narendra Modi government on Sunday why it took five years after the liquidation proceedings of ABG Shipyard to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged duping of 28 banks.

The CBI has booked ABG Shipyard Limited, its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 22,842 crore.

"Why did it take five years after the liquidation proceedings of ABG Shipyard to lodge even an FIR for duping 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore?" Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked at a press conference here.

"Why did the Modi government refuse to take note of the allegations made on February 15, 2018 by the Congress, warning of a scam in ABG Shipyard, and why no FIR was lodged and criminal action taken despite their accounts having been declared as fraud on June 19, 2019?" he asked.

Surjewala said the SBI wrote to the CBI in November 2018, "saying there was a fraud committed by ABG Shipyard and seeking the registration of an FIR and criminal action. Despite this, nothing happened and the CBI pushed the files back to the SBI. Public money keeps getting swindled, but no FIR is lodged".