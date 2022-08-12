Los Angeles based band makes a song cover on Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli; the actress loves it
Having been bestowed with the name of Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna has created a new kind of rage all across the nation with her blockbuster film 'Pushpa'
The actress recently took to her social media to give a shout-out to a band from LA who has posted a cover of the Srivalli song on their social media handle.
The two artists from the band were seen singing the song in their voices. While tagging the artists, the actress wrote, ""Love it @thebalaboys !!🔥❤️"
Rashmika in Pushpa has created a whole new fan base all across the nation. After the release of the song, the actress has been crowned the 'Srivalli'.
On the work front, apart from 'Goodbye', Rashmika has the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2 under her kitty along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.
