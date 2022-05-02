Loudspeaker Row: Who are the noisiest of us all?

Raj Thackeray and his men are gearing up to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in Mumbai on 3rd May, unless loudspeakers are removed from the premises of the targeted places of worship; and Chief Minister Adityanath’s teams are out in Uttar Pradesh to monitor the sound level emanating from the mosques located in that state.

Even as I read these reports, a procession passed through the street 300 metre from the house, accompanied as usual by loud music, the jarring sound percolating through my living room and through closed glass windows.

Noise, I reflected, does not actually bother us. Wasn’t it Rudyard Kipling who pointedly declared that Indians were impervious and indifferent to noise? Many studies since then have endorsed that Indians are the noisiest people in the world. We talk on the phone, at home, in offices or on streets a wee bit too loudly. We close doors emphatically with a resounding thud.

And if it does not close securely enough to our satisfaction, then we do so with a louder thud. Our railway stations, our bazaars, our living rooms, even our hospital lobbies are among the noisiest places on the planet. So, what is the fuss all about and why single out a particular community?

The reason for this, I believe, is to be found in our propensity to see a speck in the other’s eye and not to notice a beam that is in our own, in our tendency to judge others rather than to look inward into our own faults, to borrow the phrases from the Bible.

It is unfortunate that two unknown politic i a n s f ro m Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, an independent MP and her husband Ravi Rana, MLA jumped into the fray with their bid to recite the Hanuman Chalisa in front of chief minister Udhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai. They are now in judicial custody.

Lord Ganesh is the presiding deity in Maharashtra and Hanuman Chalisa is hardly the book of prayer used in Maharashtrian homes. I will cease writing in these columns if Hanuman Chalisa is found in even five per cent Marathi homes. Maharashtrians are also not so familiar with the Ramcharitamanas (Tulsi Ramayana) popular in North India.

A Maharashtrian Hindu lady, who was attending an Akhand Ramayan Path out of neighbourly courtesy, I recall, was totally ignorant about the book. Later she asked me, ‘Wo aap logon ka puja tha na’ (So, it was your religious ceremony). Indeed, Hinduism is far more diverse than the ‘Neo-Hindus’ would have us believe.