Lowdown on Congress Presidential Election: 10 Details that Stand Out

Two decades after Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasada in the Congress presidential election, the party voted on October 17 to elect a new president. During this period, elections were unanimous as nobody opposed Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi in 2017.

Preparations to hold the election had started in 2019 itself but had been stalled by the pandemic and the lockdown, points out Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the central election authority of the Congress.