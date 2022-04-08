LPG price highest, petrol 3rd highest and diesel 8th highest globally: This is how much Indians pay for fuel

The comparable price of petrol in India is 5.2 international dollar per litre while in Sudan. it is, 8 international dollar and Laos it is 5.6 international dollar per litre.

These figures come out when we look at the nominal exchange rate of the international currencies. For an average Indian, the price of one litre of petrol is about one-fourth of their daily income, while in Western countries, it’s only a fraction. For example, the petrol price at Rs 120 per litere means $1.58 at the exchange rate of Rs 75.84 per dollar. Now, a dollar can buy far less in America than Rs 75.84 can in India.