LS Secretariat revokes Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal’s disqualification ahead of SC hearing

Just ahead of the Supreme Court hearing Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal’s petition, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday withdrew his disqualification. The apex court was scheduled to hear his petition seeking the restoration of his membership.

In the letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat dated March 29, the secretary general notes that the “High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam has passed an order suspending the conviction and sentencing” of Faizal. In view of this order, the disqualification of Faisal as ‘ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements’.

The NCP leader and four others including his brothers were sentenced to 10 years in jail in a case of attempt to murder. The District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on those convicted in the case registered against them in 2009.