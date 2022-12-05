Lucknow set to become zero-Covid city

It will also be a moment to rejoice for the entire city as the pandemic which caused more than three lakh infections, claimed nearly 3,000 lives, inflicted innumerable physical and financial miseries and at one point of time appeared to be a never-ending nightmare, is finally breathing its last.



In the past 21 months, the city bore the brunt of three waves of the pandemic.



The first wave was caused by the Kappa variant of the novel coronavirus and was the longest that went on for nine months. It infected over 80,000 cases and claimed over 1,100 lives.



The second wave, triggered by the Delta variant, was the deadliest of the three. It caused more than 1.5 lakh infections in 81 days and claimed 1,400 lives. The variant penetrated deep into the lungs, causing severe illness and leading to high hospitalisation, resulting in a crisis of beds and oxygen in the city.



The third and the last wave was caused by the omicron variant that infected people in large numbers, but severity was low, and recovery was quick with minimum hospitalization.