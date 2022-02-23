Lucknow: Women voters dominant in polling booths

Two separate lines for men and women are maintained outside each classroom. Every single person in the lines is carrying three documents- their voter ID, another ID card (Aadhar or Driving License in most cases), and their electoral slips. Armed security officials are standing outside each room.

One security official tells another to let the ailing old woman go first, she has trouble standing. Two women are talking about how they’ve left their phones back at home, because why bring it all the way to the polling booth only to keep it in the car? There is hustle-bustle all around. It’s the festival of democracy in Lucknow.

With Lucknow voting today in the fourth phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there is a huge debate going on about who will form the next government. The voter turnout too has been well in the city.

According to IANS, till 3 pm today, UP saw a voter turnout of 49.89%. Hargyan Singh, a government official manning the help-desk at Navyug Kanya Mahavidyalaya, says that around 50% people in his list had already cast their voters by 1:30 pm. Says he, “The line has not broken once since 7 am. And we are seeing more women than men casting their votes.”