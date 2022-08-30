Lumpy Skin Disease kills over 12,000 milch cattle in Punjab, Haryana; milk yield drops by 18-20%

Dairy farming, the second largest employer after agriculture, has suffered a major setback in Punjab and Haryana with the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that so far killed over 12,000 milch cattle, a majority of them cows, and infected over two lakh in the region.

The two states have witnessed 18-20 per cent fall in milk yield due to the outbreak of the disease, thus causing huge financial losses, besides the loss of livestock, to hundreds of dairy farmers.

Punjab has been badly affected with over 10,000 cows and buffaloes falling prey to this disease in the last three months while Haryana fared better due to premptive action taken by officials.

While officials of the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department remained passive after the first case of LSD was reported in Kutch (Gujarat) in April, Haryana ramped up the screening and testing facility at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, vaccinated the animals and received positive results.

Punjab, where the first case of the disease was detected on July 4 in Mehta village of Bathinda district, was caught napping and has suffered considerable loss of livestock. The authorities took cognisance of the outbreak of the disease and constituted district-level teams to educate and inform the farmers to take preventive measures against the disease only at the end of July.