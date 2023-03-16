Madam Chatur Vs Ms Fad-noise

Thursday afternoon witnessed an ugly spat on Twitter between Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The MP raised a demand for an independent inquiry into the allegations against a 'designer friend' of Amruta. An enraged Amruta said she had no 'aukat'. Chaturvedi agreed she had no aukat to be gifted designer clothes and jewellery by any designer, unlike Amruta, that could get her into trouble later.

Chaturvedi asked for an independent probe after Fadnavis issued a statement in the Assembly on the FIR filed by Amruta against a designer alleging a threat. The issue took an ugly turn as Amruta Fadnavis called Priyanka Chaturvedi 'Madam Chatur' and Priyanka rebuffed her with a 'Fad-noise' barb in a no-holds-barred Twitter fight.

The MP tweeted , "What is happening in Maharashtra Sri Narendra Modi ji?" She raised questions over the designer’s allegations and also raised the need for an independent inquiry into the case as the police come under the home minister, which is Fadnavis himself and the complainant is his wife Amruta.

Amruta was not amused launched an all out war against Chaturvedi.