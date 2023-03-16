Madam Chatur Vs Ms Fad-noise
An ugly spat breaks out between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter
Thursday afternoon witnessed an ugly spat on Twitter between Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The MP raised a demand for an independent inquiry into the allegations against a 'designer friend' of Amruta. An enraged Amruta said she had no 'aukat'. Chaturvedi agreed she had no aukat to be gifted designer clothes and jewellery by any designer, unlike Amruta, that could get her into trouble later.
Chaturvedi asked for an independent probe after Fadnavis issued a statement in the Assembly on the FIR filed by Amruta against a designer alleging a threat. The issue took an ugly turn as Amruta Fadnavis called Priyanka Chaturvedi 'Madam Chatur' and Priyanka rebuffed her with a 'Fad-noise' barb in a no-holds-barred Twitter fight.
The MP tweeted , "What is happening in Maharashtra Sri Narendra Modi ji?" She raised questions over the designer’s allegations and also raised the need for an independent inquiry into the case as the police come under the home minister, which is Fadnavis himself and the complainant is his wife Amruta.
Amruta was not amused launched an all out war against Chaturvedi.
Her husband, Deputy CM Fadnavis spoke on the issue after the Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar sought clarifications from him in the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Fadnavis stated that the accused is the daughter of Anil Jaisinghani, a criminal with several cases against him. His daughter ( Aniksha ) met Amruta in the year 2015-16 for the first time. They came in touch again in 2021 and became close. The designer friend also offered some clothes to Amruta. After some time, she sought Amruta's help and said there are many fake cases against her father.
She told Amruta that Jaisinghani knew some bookies who can be raided to get some money. When Amruta refused, she offered to pay ₹1 crore to save her father, Fadnavis said. Amruta blocked her number following which she received some videos and messages from an unknown number. "In one video, a girl is packing money in a bag and the bag is later seen in my house," Fadnavis replied to Ajit Pawar.
“The manner in which that girl gave information smells of a conspiracy against me. I had a hunch that my family was also being trapped. She has quoted many big names of police officers and political leaders who she says she is in touch with,” he said in the Assembly.
Meanwhile after the FIR a case has been registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station and Aniksha Jaisinghani, who is accused of having tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis, has been arrested.