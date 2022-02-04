Made for each other: Modi and the ‘Godi’ media

Eyebrows were raised this month when Times Now got the UP chief minister to flag off the channel’s Chunav Rath, a bus with reporters, equipment and TV crew that would apparently be used for election coverage in the poll-bound state. But why invite the chief minister to flag off the bus? A wag quipped, “Till now it was Times Now which carried BJP and Yogi’s flag but now Yogi is carrying Times Now’s flag”.

Could the state government have sponsored the bus or the coverage in any way? Uttar Pradesh Government in any case has been the biggest spender on advertisements among the states and has sponsored big ticket events hosted by media outlets. While politically correct neutrality might be an overrated virtue, TV anchors of late have worn their political preferences on their sleeves. Editors and TV anchors could barely suppress their glee when a Congress leader from UP quit the party and joined BJP this week. In sharp contrast, when three ministers quit BJP to join Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month, the ‘defection’ was described as opportunism and condemned as immoral.

Nor did it come as a surprise when the official Twitter handle of Network 18 asserted that the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance had ‘silently’ (sic) fielded 10 Muslims in phase 2 of the election in UP. The unhappy choice of the word ‘silently’ possibly reflected only poor command over the language. But it managed to convey the unfortunate insinuation that Muslim candidates were fielded surreptitiously and that somehow this was not proper.

Would it have made any difference to the political landscape if the media had been less partisan? Possibly yes. Narendra Modi’s popularity and myths around him owe much to the media. The reluctance to question the Government and the PM on omissions and commissions, in sharp contrast to the hysterical attacks on the UPA and Dr Manmohan Singh, has contributed to build an aura around him while pushing the Government’s narrative on farmers’ protest, Kashmir, Pulwama terror attack, Chinese intrusion and other tricky issues.