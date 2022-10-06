Madhuri aces the Gujju housewife’s role in 'Maja Ma'

It is a bold audacious concept. The film asks some uncomfortable questions about an individual’s identity within the domestic domain. But the conclusion to an inherently messy and unresolvable situation is most convenient and unconvincing. One feels that the director has eventually taken the shortcut at the end opting for a neat resolution when there is none.

But the film is no doubt a whole lot of fun. The festive mood never slips out of the writer’s and director’s hands. Some performances particularly the redoubtable Sheeba Chadha who as the NRI PTMIC (Punjabi turned mod in confusion) is 'messcast', and I do mean mess-cast. She is way too over-the-top to register as anything but caricatural.

On the other hand, some of the other performances blend fluently with the ebullient mood. Gajraj Rao (as Madhuri’s supportive husband), Ninad Kamat, Simone Singh and Shristi Shrivastava lend solid support to Madhuri Dixit’s quietly effective performance. This is a film where the flaws are easily overlooked in favour of the larger picture.