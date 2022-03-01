Madhuri Dixit re-ignites her superstardom, season 2 of 'The Fame Game' is on
Madhuri Dixit has proved lucky for producer Karan Johar on the OTT platform. While their collaboration on the large screen for Kalank in 2019 proved disastrous, Karan’s OTT debut with the intriguing series The Fame Game has met with tremendous success. In fact such is the volume of its success that Netflix has already sanctioned Season 2 of The Fame Game.
A source in the know informs, “Yes, writer Sri Rao who lives in New York, has begun writing Season 2 of The Fame Game. The series’ Season 2 will begin shooting in the second-half of 2022 and go on air early in 2023.”
Barring Manav Kaul, Season 2 of The Fame Game will feature the same cast as Season 1.
While Madhuri Dixit will of course hold centre stage again in Season 2, young Muskkaan Jaferi who plays Madhuri’s ambitious daughter , would have a far more pivotal role in Season 2.
Muskkan’s role is modelled on all the star-daughter’s, from Mala Sinha’s Pratibha to Hema Malini’s Esha Deol who have found it hard to live up to their superstar-mom’s iconic reputation.
