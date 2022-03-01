Madhuri Dixit re-ignites her superstardom, season 2 of 'The Fame Game' is on

A source in the know informs, “Yes, writer Sri Rao who lives in New York, has begun writing Season 2 of The Fame Game. The series’ Season 2 will begin shooting in the second-half of 2022 and go on air early in 2023.”

Barring Manav Kaul, Season 2 of The Fame Game will feature the same cast as Season 1.

While Madhuri Dixit will of course hold centre stage again in Season 2, young Muskkaan Jaferi who plays Madhuri’s ambitious daughter , would have a far more pivotal role in Season 2.