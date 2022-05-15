Madhuri Dixit’s 5 best songs and dances with Saroj Khan

1. Ek do teen (Tezaab): This will remain Madhuri’s swoon song. A very ordinary tune, so unremarkable that director N Chandra didn’t even want it in the film, lifted by the exceptional choreography of Saroj Khan and Madhuri’s dazzling dancing. The hook step remains the single most vital and transformative piece of dancing in Indian cinema. Anil Kapoor got so insecure about the end-product that he demanded his own male version of Ek do teen, which was shot as a tapori number on the streets. But it’s Madhuri who waltzed away to eternal fame with the numbers game. . Shot with a 1,000 junior artistes screaming ‘Mohini Mohini’ (Madhuri’s name in the film) Javed Akhtar’s dummy words(used as makeshift method of shooting until the final lyrics are over) become the darling ditty of generations to come.

2. Maar daala (Devdas): Choreographer Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit were the maestros of cine-dancing Their collaboration always meant something special. Madhuri felt Saroj Khan knew exactly how to draw out the best in her. For Maar daala Saroj Khan landed up on the set straight from the airport after a 22-hour flight from Canada. Incidentally, the song was originally recorded in Asha Bhosle’s voice. It was re-recorded in Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice just days before shooting.