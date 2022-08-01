Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Jabalpur hospital; at least 10 killed

Saying that that fire has been doused and people trapped inside the hospital have been evacuated, he said: "At present, I can't say why many people have lost lives, as the operation is still underway. I am in touch with the Jabalpur district collector, who is on the spot and leading the rescue operation."



All the patients are being shifted to the nearby hospitals.



Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna said at least 10 casualties have been reported so far.



He said the fire possibly broke out due to short circuit during changeover of electricity supply from the generator after a power cut.



The fire broke out on the ground floor of the hospital around 4.30 p.m., and engulfed the entire three-storey building.