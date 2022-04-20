Madhya Pradesh: Khargone district admin didn’t issue any order to bulldoze properties, reveals RTI

In context of the demolition of properties as punishment in Khargone communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh, a new revelation has come to the fore. Though the leaders of the ruling BJP defended the “unlawful demolition” of the property and houses belonging to the Muslim community in Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) claiming that “due procedures” were followed, it has come to light that the district administration had not issued any order for running bulldozer over Muslims' property on April 11.

It is not clear whether any permission was sought by the local administration or not.

As many as 12 houses were demolished by the administration in the locality (where communal clashes broke out) as part of a drive against illegal properties.