Madhya Pradesh: Khargone district admin didn’t issue any order to bulldoze properties, reveals RTI
In context of the demolition of properties as punishment in Khargone communal clashes in Madhya Pradesh, a new revelation has come to the fore. Though the leaders of the ruling BJP defended the “unlawful demolition” of the property and houses belonging to the Muslim community in Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) claiming that “due procedures” were followed, it has come to light that the district administration had not issued any order for running bulldozer over Muslims' property on April 11.
It is not clear whether any permission was sought by the local administration or not.
As many as 12 houses were demolished by the administration in the locality (where communal clashes broke out) as part of a drive against illegal properties.
In all, 16 houses and 29 shops were razed by the administration across four locations in Khargone following the Ram Navami violence.
The revelation not only belies claims made by the BJP government but also exposes the “discriminatory treatment” on the basis of religion.
The BJP government, after criticism, claimed that only illegal constructions were demolished by the district administration.
Filed by Mumbai based activist and TMC leader, Saket Ghokhle, the RTI reply says, “The illegal encroachment was demolished under section 248 of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code, 1959”.
The Indian Express had reported that among the several houses demolished by the Madhya Pradesh government “to punish those responsible for the Ram Navami violence”, one was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Communal violence broke out between the two communities on the occasion of the Ram Navami after objectionable slogans were raised.
Taking inspiration from the UP govt, the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh had ordered demolishing buildings of those allegedly involved in violence. More than 70 people were arrested in connection with the violence.
