Madhya Pradesh: The land sharks of Sidhi–Singrauli take Railways for a ride

The Indian Railways has reported a Rs 300 crore scam in Madhya Pradesh involving phantom claimants and fake land owners walking away with compensation for land they did not own. Internal inquiries reveal that inflated compensation sums were paid on the basis of fake land records.

The 541 km Lalitpur–Singrauli railway track connecting Uttar Pradesh with MP was sanctioned way back in 1997–98 but picked up momentum in 2016 when the then railway minister Suresh Prabhu allocated Rs 6,672 crore for the project. The minister also laid the foundation of the Sidhi railway station the same year.

Seven years later, it is yet to come up. While the land acquisition for a 450 km track has been completed, about 100 km between Sidhi and Singrauli have been held up because of widespread irregularities in land acquisition and compensation, reveals the Railway’s review report dated April 2023.

In February 2021, the Railways sent a letter to the chief secretary, the principal secretary (revenue) and the Singrauli district collector, drawing their attention to discrepancies in revenue records in many villages where discrepancies were reported in 27 plots out of 60.