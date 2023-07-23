Maharashtra: 16 killed in 10 days in rain-related incidents in Vidarbha

At least 16 people were killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in the last 10 days, where nearly 4,500 houses were damaged due to heavy rains, officials said on Sunday.

The downpour in the last few days also affected nearly 54,000 hectares of agricultural land, of which more than 53,000 hectares land is located in the Amravati division alone, where 2,796 people were shifted to safer places, mostly in Yavatmal district.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government was fully alert to tackle issues caused by excessive rains.

In the Nagpur division, Gadchiroli and Bhandara districts witnessed three deaths each, Wardha and Gondia two each and Chandrapur reported one death since July 13, officials said.

The Amravati division recorded four deaths on a single day on July 21 with Yavatmal topping the list with three fatalities, followed by Akola and Buldhana which recorded one death each.